Check your tickets: Someone in Baltimore County won $1K a day for life
BALTIMORE -- A lucky lottery player in Maryland brought a ticket Wednesday worth $1,000 a day for life, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Wednesday
The winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill.
The winner has a choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a one-time payment of $7 million.
Check your tickets, lotto players, because the winner has 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.
