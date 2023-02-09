Check your tickets: Someone in Baltimore County won $1K a day for life

BALTIMORE -- A lucky lottery player in Maryland brought a ticket Wednesday worth $1,000 a day for life, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Wednesday

The winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill.

The winner has a choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a one-time payment of $7 million.

Check your tickets, lotto players, because the winner has 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.