Charm City Lights hosts 'bike and lights' event for bikers

BALTIMORE -- Bring your bikes and holiday cheer, Baltimore, for the city's Charm City Bike & Lights event on Thursday afternoon. 

Charm City Lights turned Druid Hill Park into a holiday wonderland with more than 250,000 lights illuminating a mile-long path. 

The trail is typically open to cars meandering through the myriad light displays, but it will be closed to cars for the event. Recreation and Parks are calling on the city's bikers to take over the holiday event for the night. 

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 per biker. 

Attendees are encouraged to decorate their bikes, and if you don't have one, the city has some bikes to lend. 

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Baltimore's newest light display, put on by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Over 200 light displays will be showcased nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until January 1. 

You can find ticket information here.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 12:02 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

