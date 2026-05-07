2 sentenced to life in prison for killing teen, injuring another teen in 2024 Baltimore shooting

Two people were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a teen's death, and the injury of another teen from a 2024 shooting in Baltimore, the City State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

In September 2025, Charles Robinson and Korey Hopson were found guilty of conspiracy to murder resulting in death, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other firearms offenses.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating and lasting consequences of gun violence involving our young people. One teenage boy lost his life far too soon, while another will carry the physical and emotional trauma of this senseless act for the rest of his life," said Deputy State's Attorney Thomas Donnelly. "No sentence can restore what was taken from these victims, their families, and this community, but we hope today's outcome provides a measure of justice and accountability."

Two arrested after shooting teens

On May 25, 2024, 17-year-old Denzel Johnson and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the 900 block of N. Dukeland Street. Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other teen survived the shooting.

Hours later, officers located the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting in the 4600 block of Rokeby Drive and followed it to some woods in the 3900 block of Stokes Drive.

Police approached the car before two people were about to set a fire to get rid of the evidence. One of the suspects was arrested while trying to run away. Police used data from a cellphone to later capture the other suspect.

Police said Hopson's DNA was found on the lighter fluid bottle and on a ski mask recovered from the car. Both defendants' latent prints were found inside the vehicle.