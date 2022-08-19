Charles County woman charged with murder in daughter's death

BALTIMORE -- A Charles County woman is accused of murder in the 2020 death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities said Friday.

Virginia Stone, 45, of Cobb Island, is charged with second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult in the September 2020 death of her daughter, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Stone was arrested Aug. 1 in West Moreland, Virginia. She was extradited back to Charles County on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old was previously indicted last month on charges of second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult.

The charges stem from the death of Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, who was found dead in her bed Sept. 30, 2020. Stone allegedly told investigators her daughter had several underlying medical conditions.

An autopsy and death investigation found that the 18-year-old had been diagnosed with her medical conditions years ago, and that they would have been treatable had she received proper medical care, deputies said.

Based on those findings, the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide resulting from neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition at the hands of her mother, who failed to provide adequate care, deputies said.

Stone remains in custody without bond while awaiting court proceedings.