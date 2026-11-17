Derrick Henry couldn't find space to run on Monday night. And he couldn't — or wouldn't — explain why.

Despite carrying for two scores, the NFL's active rushing leader endured one of the worst nights of his career in the Baltimore Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, gaining only 10 yards on 10 carries.

It was his second-fewest yards with at least 10 touches, surpassed only by a 16-rush, 9-yard effort in Tennessee's December 2023 loss at Houston en route to a 6-11 finish.

Now, Henry's Baltimore (4-6) is in a five-game slide and clinging to faint playoff hopes after giving Los Angeles its first win. Afterward, the 32-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler made only a very basic assessment.

"What were they doing? Not letting us run the ball," Henry stated. "We wasn't efficient enough to run the ball. They were better on that side."

Asked if it was more Los Angeles' execution or Baltimore's lack of it, Henry added: "Everything. Just not doing a good enough job to be efficient in the run game. Sixteen total yards. Clear explanation."

Henry's season average dropped to 3.8 yards per carry, almost a half-yard below his career-worst 4.2 yards in 2023.

That's down to 3.4 yards per carry in the six games ( minus one snap ) the Ravens have been without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Like any offense, depending on what the quarterback can do in the run game, that's always part of it," said Baltimore coach Jesse Minter. "But we know that we don't have Lamar. So it is what it is."

Baltimore's Monday run struggles went beyond their feature back. Justice Hill had three carries for four yards. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett carried twice for two yards in his Ravens debut.

Minter said he needed to review the game film before offering his own explanation.

"Whatever it was, penetration, angles, they were cutting off a lot of our wide zone plays," he said. "We have to find a way to be able to run the football."