Chanda Brigance reflects on late husband, Ravens legend O.J. Brigance's legacy, ALS battle

Nearly one month after Ravens legend O.J. Brigance died following a decades-long battle with ALS, his wife, Chanda, is reflecting on their life together, his final days, and the legacy they built side by side.

On Aug. 18, Brigance died at 56, just weeks before his 57th birthday. When he was diagnosed with ALS, doctors told him he likely wouldn't live past 40.

But O.J. beat ALS by the way he lived. He went on to live for 19 years with the disease.

For nearly two decades, O.J. smiled, battled and inspired people around the world, with Chanda by his side every step of the way.

WJZ anchor Rick Ritter recently sat down with Chanda to talk about their journey together, O.J.'s final days and the work of the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which she says is far from over.

Nearly one month after Ravens legend O.J. Brigance died following a decades-long battle with ALS, his wife, Chanda, is reflecting on their life together, his final days, and the legacy they built side by side. Photo by Chanda Brigance

"He was a fighter"

Chanda said O.J.'s final hospitalization was different from the health scares he had experienced over the years.

"Normally, he'd bounce back, we'd go home and bounce back so many times but this time... it was just different," she said. "The disease really showed itself."

Doctors told the family about a week before O.J.'s death that he would likely pass away. But, true to form, Chanda said, he continued fighting.

"OJ lasted a whole other week after they told us he would pass," she said.

"Defying the odds until the end," Ritter said.

"Defying the odds until the end," Chanda responded. "He was a fighter."

Chanda said her final conversation with O.J. was about giving him peace and reminding him of the life they shared.

"I told him it's okay, I'll be fine, don't worry about me, I'll be fine," she said. "I told him he did well. He took care of me. I said he loved me and made sure I didn't want for anything and he was a good husband."

Nearly one month after Ravens legend O.J. Brigance died following a decades-long battle with ALS, his wife, Chanda, is reflecting on their life together, his final days, and the legacy they built side by side. Photo by Chanda Brigance

A marriage that endured

Chanda said she never allowed ALS to become the defining feature of her husband.

"When I saw OJ, I didn't see all of the ALS," she said. "I knew he had it, I knew it was there but when I saw him he was still my husband."

She said O.J. remained the head of their home and their marriage throughout his battle with the disease.

The couple also found purpose in helping others living with ALS.

Chanda said their faith helped them through the uncertainty of a diagnosis that came with a devastating prognosis.

"It's hard to sit in front of a doctor or anyone and say we have no cure, and this will eventually take your life and by the way get your affairs in order, you only have 2 to 5 years to live," she said.

"But at the same time, we refused to give up. It was not an option to give up."

Photo by Chanda Brigance

The Ravens gave O.J. purpose

O.J.'s connection to the Baltimore Ravens became an important part of his life after the team brought him into the organization following his diagnosis.

Chanda said being part of the Ravens gave O.J. a reason to get up every morning.

"Words cannot describe what that did for OJ," she said. "It helped give him a purpose."

She said O.J. loved the players, coaches, staff, and everyone throughout the organization.

"To love him was loving me, as well, because we are one," she said.

Nearly one month after Ravens legend O.J. Brigance died following a decades-long battle with ALS, his wife, Chanda, is reflecting on their life together, his final days, and the legacy they built side by side. Photo by Chanda Brigance

"No tears"

O.J.'s family and friends gathered to say goodbye in September, but Chanda said she wanted the service to be a celebration of his life.

"I wanted everyone to smile and be happy because he did it his way," she said. "He helped people, he did all he could, he helped bring awareness, he touched so many people not just in Maryland but around the world."

Now, Chanda is carrying on the work they started together through the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

"It's important to me because it was important to him," she said. "Also, it's not over until we find a cure and until we can live in a world without ALS."

"Until then we still have work to do," she said.

Chanda said the foundation will continue helping families affected by ALS and raising awareness about the disease.

Continuing O.J.'s legacy

Chanda said people who want to support the Brigance Brigade Foundation can do so in several ways, including volunteering, attending third-party events, forming partnerships and providing financial support.

She said the financial burden of living with ALS can be overwhelming for families, which is why the foundation's work remains so important.

"We are here to keep OJ's legacy alive and that is exactly what we're going to do," she said. "We're going to do it by continuing to change lives and be there for families who need us more than ever."

To learn more about the Brigance Brigade Foundation and how to get involved in the fight against ALS, visit the foundation's website here.