Cecil County neighbors demand action after nearly 11,000 fish killed in Basin Run

Neighbors in Cecil County say they are fed up with a local farm owner they blame for contaminating nearby waterways.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) says manure runoff from Kilby Farm on Firetower Road in Colora caused a massive fish kill in Basin Run, killing nearly 11,000 fish across 25 species.

The state says the farm's owners were ordered by a court to clean up the property but have failed to comply. Now, MDE is asking a judge to hold the farm's owner and operator, Hartland Holdings LLC, in contempt.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) says manure runoff from Kilby Farm on Firetower Road in Colora caused a massive fish kill in Basin Run, killing nearly 11,000 fish across 25 species.

Prior problems with Kilby Farm

The state says the owners took over the property in 2017 and dramatically increased the number of cattle by 2021.

As the cattle population grew, so did the amount of waste, which MDE says was improperly managed.

The state says excess manure polluted nearby Basin Run. During multiple on-site investigations and water quality tests, officials documented a fish kill that affected nearly 11,000 fish across 25 species. The incident followed a smaller fish kill in 2025.

"These violations are unacceptable. We are taking this issue very seriously and have already obtained a preliminary injunction from the court barring this facility from discharging pollution into the waterway. We are now asking the judge to hold the operator in contempt of that ruling," MDE said in a statement.

The state says the owners took over the property in 2017 and dramatically increased the number of cattle by 2021. CBS News Baltimore

This is not the first time the state has taken the farm's owners to court over the issue. MDE says it has issued several notices and previously sought court intervention to address the pollution.

"Unfortunately, he's not following the rules, and the stream, and importantly, the community is paying the price," Adam Ortiz, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment, told WJZ.

The state says the farm's owner has failed to comply with a court order to clean up the property and has not implemented a solution to control manure and waste runoff. MDE is now asking the judge to hold the farm's operator in contempt.

"The count is 0-2. You got to get it right this time. Otherwise, more punitive actions can take place," Ortiz said.

MDE also expressed concern that continued runoff could affect other nearby rivers and streams, as well as larger waterways, including the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.

The farm's owners declined to comment when approached by WJZ. The station also contacted attorneys representing the owner and operator and is awaiting a response.

The case is scheduled for a settlement conference in Cecil County Circuit Court in April 2027.

Neighbors frustrated with farm owners

Neighbors say they have seen dead fish washing ashore and have endured what they describe as a putrid manure stench.

"Everybody knows why it's happening. Everybody knows, but greed makes it keep on going," John Woodrow, who has lived along Basin Run for 70 years, told WJZ.

"[It's] heartbreaking. I spent all my childhood, most of my adult life enjoying the stream. Now my grandson is being told he can't get in there," Woodrow said.

WJZ spoke with several neighbors who said they were frustrated by the situation and felt disrespected by the farm's owners.

"It hurt to see that happen. You shouldn't have to live near Basin Run or be drinking the well water to care about this," nearby resident Ashley Bowley told WJZ.

Woodrow said neighbors began noticing changes in the water about five years ago.

"Next thing you know, you start seeing increased weeds on the side of the stream, less fish, more algae growing on the rocks, water less clear," he said.

Despite their frustration, neighbors say they believe the farm can continue operating without harming the surrounding community.

"He can still have his business, keep the stream clean for generations to come. Let's work together on this. Quit fighting each other in this courthouse, and work together on this and make it work," Woodrow said.

Bowley said the farm has had ample opportunity to address the state's concerns.

"I think they've been given ample opportunity to comply with the request from the department," she said. "They either need to reduce their capacity greatly, or they do need to be shut down.