Watch CBS News
Local News

Cecil County man charged with setting neighbor's BMW on fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A Cecil County man was arrested Tuesday for setting his neighbor's car on fire.

Phillip Fleming, 86 years old, was charged with second-degree arson, first and second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and failure to comply with a peace order.

Fire officials say Fleming is accused of going into his neighbor's garage and setting a 2019 BMW SUV on fire, resulting in a total loss.

According to investigators, Fleming had a long-standing dispute with his neighbor, which resulted in the neighbor's girlfriend obtaining a peace order earlier this year.

Fleming walked into the woods behind his home where he was located and arrested.

Fleming was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center and is awaiting bond review.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.