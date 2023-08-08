Cecil County man charged with setting neighbor's BMW on fire

BALTIMORE - A Cecil County man was arrested Tuesday for setting his neighbor's car on fire.

Phillip Fleming, 86 years old, was charged with second-degree arson, first and second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and failure to comply with a peace order.

Fire officials say Fleming is accused of going into his neighbor's garage and setting a 2019 BMW SUV on fire, resulting in a total loss.

According to investigators, Fleming had a long-standing dispute with his neighbor, which resulted in the neighbor's girlfriend obtaining a peace order earlier this year.

Fleming walked into the woods behind his home where he was located and arrested.

Fleming was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center and is awaiting bond review.