Cecil County deputies shoot suspect while serving arrest warrant

BALTIMORE - A Cecil County deputy shot a suspect at an apartment complex just off Pulaski Highway.

WJZ was at the scene where crime tape was wrapped around the parking lot with investigators looking for clues.

Deputies said they were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Claiborne Road when their suspect started fighting back.

A deputy pulled out his gun and shot the suspect who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say the suspect was armed but they are still working to determine what kind of weapon they had.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:56 PM

