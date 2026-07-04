Fourth of July boat explosion leaves 9 injured in Cecil County
Nine people were injured in a boat explosion Saturday afternoon in Cecil County.
The Maryland State Fire Marshall made the announcement shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, stating they were actively investigating the incident.
First responders were alerted to a reported boat explosion around 4:20 p.m. at Schaefer's Canal House, a seafood restaurant located in Chesapeake City.
Officials have confirmed that nine people were injured. Seven of them were on the boat when the explosion occurred, and two were on a nearby dock, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshall.
Four people were flown to hospitals by Maryland State Police and Christiana Care Health. The three others were taken to local facilities via ground transport.
The Maryland State Fire Marshall will provide updates on the situation as they become available.