CCBC faculty secure first union contract for better pay, support, and academic freedom

The faculty at the Community College of Baltimore County has reached a tentative agreement to establish its first-ever union contract.

The agreement is set to provide wage increases, support, and job security protection for educators at the school.

After a year of negotiations, the faculty, represented by United Academics of Maryland (UAMD), voted by 90% to ratify a contract on Wednesday, June 10.

"I'm proud of the hard work done by our bargaining team and the support of our faculty in negotiating a fair contract," said Community College of Baltimore County Chapter Chair Prof. Michael Hands. "This agreement ensures equitable pay, increased transparency, and secure employment for all faculty."

According to a statement from UAMD, the contract includes a 12.6% salary increase over the next three fiscal years. The increase is based on a merit step system that will account for cost-of-living adjustments.

"Faculty at CCBC work tirelessly to educate our young adults and ensure they have the knowledge to unlock our future. What they ask for in return was to be treated with dignity and respect. That is what a fair contract is all about," said AFT President Randi Weingarten.

The union will protect educators' academic freedom rights, keeping faculty expertise in teaching, research, and publication at the forefront.

"In a time when higher education faces unprecedented attacks on academic knowledge, CCBC faculty have demonstrated the undeniable power of collective action in securing a brighter future for students, faculty, and the public good," said Todd Wolfson, American Association of University Professors President.

Lastly, a new faculty-only sick leave bank will ensure a more secure safety net and access to parental leave.

The decision to unionize was driven by a multitude of factors, including wages and working conditions, recent cuts and layoffs, and overall uncertainty, according to the United Academics of Maryland.