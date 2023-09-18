'Caw to Action': Baltimore Ravens use off day to give back to community

BALTIMORE - A day after picking up a big win in Cincinnati, a number of Baltimore Ravens players went out into the community on Monday to give back.

It was the franchise's fifth-annual "Caw to Action" day of service.

Ravens president Sashi Brown said the Ravens like to put their money where their mouth is, but they also like to put their feet where that money is as well.

That's why, Brown said, it's so important for the Ravens to not only give back to the community financially but to physically be there.

More than 50 charitable organizations partnered with the Ravens for a day of service.

"Every year it gets bigger and better," Brown said.

Those charitable organizations cover a wide range of causes.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker spent the morning packing diapers for Sharebaby, a non-profit organization that works to combat diaper needs.

"The saran wrap got the better of me, but we're doing just a little something to end diaper need," Tucker said. "It does feel good to be a small part of it."

Kyle Hamilton, Tylan Wallace and Owen Eright spent the day at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and care shelter, while Justin Madubuike read to first graders at Bay Brook Elementary School.

The Ravens partnered with Amazon, which donated $25,000 to the Maryland Book Bank.

"Amazon was originally a book store, of course, so it's key to everything we do, especially working within the community," said Patrick Phillippi, Amazon Senior Manager of Community Engagement.

Community service is a mission that is one of the pillars of the Ravens organization.

"Service really certainly can be philanthropic financial support, but we also like to make sure that we show up in the community," Brown said.