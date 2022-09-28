Catholic Charities brings conference to Baltimore on its 100th anniversary

BALTIMORE -- Catholic Charities in Baltimore is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

More than 80 agencies - from as far away as Alaska - traveled to downtown Baltimore for Catholic Charities USA annual conference.

Every day, across 200 locations throughout Maryland, Catholic Charities of Baltimore serves people in need.

It's a part of the Catholic Charities mission.

Organizers of this year's annual conference invited a world-renowned sculptor to create a new piece that represents their mission.

Timothy Schmalz has created sculptures that can be seen all over the world.

"What I'm working on right now is just a model for a life-sized sculpture which shows Jesus embracing a homeless person."

One of his most famous pieces is on display downtown - at St. Vincent de Paul - and has been blessed by Pope Francis.

Now, Schmalz is working on a new piece.

"Having Tim here creating a new piece of work, really, that helps us recognize that we are a lot more alike than we are different," said Bill McCarthy, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Maryland.

The idea of the sculpture is to make visible what Schmalz says he feels is often invisible in our culture.

"Sculpture has that amazing power to bring people's attention to specific issues and specific people," Schmaltz said. "For me to use my talent to materialize that idea that life is sacred and life should be cared for is one of the best functions sculpture to be placed outside."

The sculpture that Schmalz is creating at the Catholic Charities conference has not been named, and even though the model is being created right here in Baltimore, he is not sure where the piece will be on display yet.