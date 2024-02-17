Carroll County residents make most of latest winter storm

BALTIMORE -- The winter weather did not stop many people from enjoying their Saturday morning in Carroll County.

Snow days like this are no big deal for people like Ashley Sims, from Carroll County.

"I love snow so I am pretty happy that we got some snow," Sims said.

She's made a typical stop for coffee on her way to work. She said this weather is what she expected.

"Honestly I was not shocked. It is Maryland so you get snow and spring in one day," Sims told WJZ.

Sims is one of a handful of people that told WJZ the wintry weather didn't stop or delay their plans.

"After a couple of years not getting any snow– not getting snow when we are supposed to, it is nice to see snow on the ground," said Taneytown resident Marquez Eaton.

On busy roads like East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, drivers said they had little to no issues getting to their destinations.

"No issues, we just got a little less snow than we thought we were going to get," said Dub Knight.

"It is cool, you know, to see that the roads are clear and that we did not get that much snow," said Eaton.

Others say while the snow is nice, they're ready for a new season.

"I am ready for spring," said Knight.