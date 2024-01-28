Carroll County firefighter arrested for allegedly setting woodland fires in 2023

BALTIMORE -- A volunteer Carroll County firefighter has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting fires along a reservoir, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Allison Nicole Creutzer—a 20-year-old volunteer firefighter for the Reese Volunteer Fire Company—is suspected of intentionally setting fire to grass, brush, and woodland in the area of Liberty Reservoir and Eldersburg, Maryland.

Creutzer was arrested on Saturday. She is facing three counts of second-degree malicious burning, and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire, according to authorities.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal began investigating fires that were intentionally set fires last year. The fires fed on leaves, trees, and foliage, fire officials said. They happened in May and June 2023.

Investigators have a record of Creutzer making a 911 call to report smoke in the area of Route 32 and the bridge over Liberty Reservoir on May 8, 2023.

Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department at the time of the fires, according to authorities.

She was suspended from the department during the investigation into the fires and never renewed her membership, fire officials said.

Creutzer later joined the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, which is where she was a member at the time of her arrest, according to authorities.

She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, fire officials said.

"I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities—especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said. "I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve."