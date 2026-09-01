Carroll County files charges against minor in fatal 2025 truck crash in Westminster

Multiple charges have been filed in Carroll County against a minor in connection with a crash that killed two teenagers in December 2025 in Westminster.

A juvenile petition for the charges has been filed, but no name was provided for the suspect because it involves a minor, the State's Attorney Office for Carroll County confirmed to CBS News Baltimore.

The juvenile has been charged with eight counts, the most serious being automobile manslaughter, the State's Attorney Office said. No details on the additional charges was provided.

The crash happened on December 2. A truck was carrying five teenagers when it went off the road and partially flipped over in Little Pipe Creek, off of Jasontown Road.

Seven Rupp and Cash Owings -- both 16-year-old students at Francis Scott Key High School -- were killed in the crash. Three other teenagers survived.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said five teens were in the truck, which was approaching John Hyde Road, when the driver attempted a left-hand turn. But the truck veered off the road, fell down an embankment and partially overturned in a creek.

Shortly after the crash, Francis Scott Key High School said in a statement, "The Francis Scott Key High School community is deeply saddened by the loss of two of our students. It is especially difficult to comprehend the loss of two young people who have been taken from us much too soon. We know that the loss of these students will deeply affect our entire community. Our thoughts are with their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time."