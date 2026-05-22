BPD issues warning of a new 'bump and rob' carjacking tactic

Baltimore Police are investigating two recent 'bump-and-rob' carjackings in Northwest Baltimore, where suspects intentionally strike a victim's vehicle before trying to take the car.

"Two individuals were in the vehicle with a potential crash," said Detective Vernon Davis. "Once they got out to investigate what happened, someone attempted to take their vehicle."

The incidents happened early Thursday morning near Pimlico Road and Garrison Avenue.

Despite the recent carjackings, Baltimore Police say carjackings are down significantly. The department has recorded a 41% reduction this year compared to the same time in 2025.

A warning from BPD:

Police are advising residents to stay vigilant, offering tips to keep neighbors safe.

"If you get out of your vehicle and you realize this is more than just a crash, don't resist," Det. Davis said. "Get a good description. Take out your cell phone. Get some video of this person."

Detectives urge you to call 911 immediately. They said if you can, stay in your car after the minor crash if you feel something is suspicious.

"We have different traffic units that're going to be in the area," Det. Davis said. "But again, the public is our best eyes and ears since we can't be everywhere at once."

"Very unnerving."

Drivers were horrified to hear about multiple bump-and-rob carjackings in Northwest Baltimore.

"It makes me not want to stop in this area for sure," driver India Stith said. "You work hard for your things, and people who feel like they have the opportunity to take them from you is crazy."

"I think a lot of people just want to live their lives, and it's just unfortunate these kids don't have anything else to do," said Rashad Kitchen, another driver. "I just don't want to see anyone or anyone's kids getting hurt."

As summer approaches, driver Rashad Kitchen fears neighbors will see this crime trend increase.

"I'm hoping it doesn't happen, but, of course, when the weather starts breaking, and it gets warmer, people start acting up a little bit more," Kitchen said.

The Northwestern District Community Relations Council said they are aware of the 'bump-and-rob' crime.

"Residents should be cautious if another vehicle intentionally bumps their car in an isolated area or if someone attempts to create a distraction," the group wrote in a statement. "If something feels suspicious, individuals should remain in their vehicle, drive to a well-lit or populated area, and call 911 immediately rather than confronting anyone on the scene."