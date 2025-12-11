Final suspect convicted in 2022 Baltimore area rideshare carjacking spree

The last of six suspects was convicted for a violent 2022 rideshare carjacking spree that occurred in Baltimore City and County, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Thursday.

Corique Moseley, 17, could face a nearly 400-year sentence after being convicted in the crime spree that involved 40 violent incidents, including armed carjackings, kidnappings, armed robberies and a sexual assault offense, the AG's office said.

Teen convicted in crime spree

According to the AG's office, Moseley faced 30 criminal charges for offenses that involved six victims. He participated in more than four armed carjackings or robberies and was identified as using guns to force victims to comply with the group's demands, according to court documents.

On several occasions, documents allege that Moseley and his co-conspirators kidnapped people, taking them to banks to withdraw money and threatening to kill their families if they did not obey.

In one case, after two people were carjacked and kidnapped, Moseley sexually assaulted a woman as his co-conspirators forced the other person to withdraw money, documents show. The victim reported that Moseley showed a gun and forced her to engage in sexual acts.

He was found guilty of a third-degree sexual offense. According to court officials, Moseley has a sentencing hearing scheduled for early 2026.

"The survivors of these violent crimes will carry the trauma of what they endured for years to come," Attorney General Brown said. "These convictions hold these individuals accountable for their senseless violence and hopefully provide some measure of peace to the victims as they continue to heal."

2022 carjacking crime spree

The following five suspects previously pleaded guilty for their roles the crime spree:

Raquan Pierce pleaded guilty on June 9 to armed carjacking, kidnapping, and use of a firearm. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Shamar Anderson pleaded guilty on June 11 to armed carjacking, kidnapping, home invasion and use of a firearm. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Tre'Quon Maye pleaded guilty on July 30 to armed carjacking, kidnapping and use of a firearm. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ammar Shields pleaded guilty on May 20 to armed carjacking, kidnapping and use of a firearm. His sentencing hearing will be held on Jan. 13, 2026.

Jamarie Ward pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to armed carjacking, kidnapping, and use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2026.

"We have long said that a small number of individuals are responsible for a significant share of crime in our communities, and we will not tolerate this level of violence," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

According to court documents, the group of six used Uber and Lyft rideshare-hailing apps to lure drivers and carjack them at gunpoint.

Court officials said the victims were often put in a trunk or backseat while the suspects used the stolen vehicles to pick up and rob passengers.

The suspects held some of the victims for hours while they obtained money from their bank accounts using ATMs and payment apps, according to court officials.