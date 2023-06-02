East Baltimore rideshare carjacking follows string of similar crimes

BALTIMORE -- Another rideshare driver has been carjacked in Baltimore. This time, two men with a rifle commandeered the rideshare vehicle, according to authorities.

The carjacking happened on Thursday afternoon in East Baltimore. It is one among a string of carjackings in the city.

The rideshare driver told police that two armed men carjacked him on Wilmot Court at Latrobe Homes. The driver was not injured during the incident, police said.

"It's nothing new just like when it was cold. A guy got shot—8 o'clock in the morning—down the street," Latrobe Homes resident Sheron White said.

The city had a string of similar crimes this fall and winter of 2022. Police reported nearly 40 rideshare carjackings just in November and December—before city and federal law enforcement officers announced that they had arrested six teens in connection to at least two dozen of the crimes.

Last year, children between the ages of 10 and 17 committed at least 85 carjackings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

"You would think it'd be a little safer in the middle of the day," Darnell, a resident of East Baltimore, said.