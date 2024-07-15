Calvert Hall football coach recollects time coaching alongside Jacoby Jones: "He was a light"

Trump documents case dismissed by federal judge, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore community is still mourning the death of former Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old, who helped lead the Ravens to their most recent Super Bowl championship, died in his home in New Orleans, his family said.

Jones's sudden death has impacted people in the sports world and has touched Ravens fans all over.

Many people remember Jones today for much more than his play on the field.

He's a Ravens legend known for the Mile High Miracle, Super Bowl heroics and unforgettable touchdown celebrations.

But to many, Jones was a legend off the field as well.

"He will be deeply missed in this community. He was a special person in the Baltimore community," Calvert Hall football head coach Josh Ward said.

On Sunday, Jones's family announced the 40-year-old died peacefully at his home in New Orleans.

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh released a statement and said, in part, "I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful. He was a light."

Ravens fans took to social media to share memories and offer condolences.

Jones played nine seasons in the NFL, three with the Ravens.

He scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII, becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to score a receiving touchdown and return a kick for a touchdown in the same game

In 2020, Jones returned to Baltimore to help coach the Calvert Hall High School Cardinals.

Coach Ward said the months Jones coached with the Cardinals were surreal.

Ward, like many others, says he will remember Jones's smile.

"Every day he was just full of positive energy and just loved life. He will be surely missed," Ward said.