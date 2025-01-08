California fires hit close to home for WJZ anchor Denise Koch

BALTIMORE -- The massive fires in California hit close to home for WJZ anchor Denise Koch, whose father lives in the city of Sierra Madre, a town within Los Angeles County.

As the Eaton fire continues to erupt and scorch properties, Koch says her father is safe, but was one of thousands who were forced to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters say that at least five people have been confirmed dead from several fires that continue to burn.

The Eaton Fire, one of at least six fires in southern California, started Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting evacuation orders.

Five people are dead due to the blaze, which burned at least 10,600 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The fire, assisted by persistent wind gusts, burned at least 10,600 acres, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

Koch spoke with Laura Aguilar, the Deputy City Manager of the City of Sierra Madre, about the efforts to maintain the fire and to protect residents, such as her father.

"Sierra Madre residents have been evaculated under mandatory evacuation instructions. We've evacuated minimum of half of our tow. We do have over 700 personnel fighting the fire and they are mostly from neighboring agencies.