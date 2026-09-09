Maryland organization calls for investigation after clash between ICE agents, protesters in Frederick

The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is condemning the conduct of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during an encounter with community members last week in Frederick and calling for an independent investigation.

Immigration agents were in the Tasker's Chance area on Sept. 3 and 4. While agents did not make any arrests, they clashed with neighbors who were blocking agents from reaching a home, according to witnesses.

"The residents who peacefully monitored ICE activity were standing up for the dignity and safety of their community," CAIR stated. "They should not have been met with intimidation or violence. Maryland leaders must make clear that brutality and lawless intimidation will not be tolerated."

Tatianna Santos, who lives in the Tasker's Chance neighborhood, told CBS News Baltimore that protesters were chanting on the sidewalk and blocking the street.

Some protesters were also trying to block access to a home they believed was being targeted by ICE when the confrontation turned violent, according to Santos and local activist Soolah Kemp.

Santos said she saw people leave the scene with visible injuries.

"People with scrapes on their foreheads, somebody was concerned about their hand being broken, somebody else had scratches on their back," Santos said.

Kemp said she witnessed ICE agents use force against protesters.

"It was something I hope I never see again in my lifetime," Kemp said. "They didn't hold back with how hard they were hitting people that were unarmed."

No one was arrested by ICE.

"For operational security and the safety of our personnel, we will not disclose or discuss information related to potential investigations," an ICE spokesperson told CBS News Baltimore in a statement. "Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you."

Earlier this year, the Frederick City Council passed the City Values Act, which bars immigration enforcement at city facilities.

Several groups, including immigrant rights organizations We Are CASA and the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, also plan to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration challenging its latest immigration enforcement policies. Details of the lawsuit are expected to be announced later this week.

CAIR is calling on Maryland lawmakers and Frederick officials to prevent similar incidents and protect immigrant communities.

The organization is also urging officials to investigate whether federal agents interfered with lawful observation, recording, protest or other activities protected by the First Amendment.