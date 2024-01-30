BWI in early planning stages for constructing hotel in airport
BALTIMORE - BWI Marshall Airport is in the pre-planning stage of constructing a hotel in the airport.
The hotel, which will be aimed at enhancing "the passenger experience," will be part of a broad, terminal addition.
"The objective would be to offer a true airport hotel for the benefit of travelers," a BWI spokesperson said. "A high-quality, full-service airport hotel would enhance the passenger experience."
The BWI spokesperson said the planning is still in the early stages.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.