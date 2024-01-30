BWI in early planning stages for constructing hotel in airport

BALTIMORE - BWI Marshall Airport is in the pre-planning stage of constructing a hotel in the airport.

The hotel, which will be aimed at enhancing "the passenger experience," will be part of a broad, terminal addition.

"The objective would be to offer a true airport hotel for the benefit of travelers," a BWI spokesperson said. "A high-quality, full-service airport hotel would enhance the passenger experience."

The BWI spokesperson said the planning is still in the early stages.