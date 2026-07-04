BWI Airport secures $62.4 million for runway upgrades in national infrastructure push

BWI is set to receive a $62.4 million grant after the Trump Administration announced a series of upgrades to airports across the U.S on Thursday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy made the announcement that 46 states would receive investments to rehabilitate and upgrade their airports ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"What better way to celebrate America than investing in its future," Duffy said in a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation. "We're ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and rebuilding our airport infrastructure is critical to making that vision a reality."

According to the U.S. DOT, BWI Airport was awarded $62.4 million for runway and runway lighting rehabilitation.

"The FAA is prioritizing improving our nation's airports and ensuring we issue grants quickly and efficiently," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "This funding does more than just rebuild runways and taxiways; it modernizes the travel experience for American families, ensuring our airports are safe and ready for the future."

Other major airports, including JFK and Orlando International Airports, received infrastructure investments for tarmac rehabilitation, terminal upgrades, and better visual guidance lights.

In 2025, BWI received $41.5 million from the state's Board of Public Works for security checkpoint and baggage system upgrades.

BWI has frequently been ranked among the top airports in the country. In 2026, it was named the 10th best airport in the U.S. in an annual survey conducted by AirHelp, an air passenger rights service.