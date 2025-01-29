BWI airport to receive $41.5 million for security checkpoint, baggage system upgrades

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport is receiving $41.5 million for improvements to security screening checkpoint and baggage handling systems, the airport announced Monday.

The funding will be split between two projects. $5.5 million will go towards the expansion of BWI's D/E security checkpoint, and $36 million will improve baggage systems in the international terminal.

The D/E checkpoint project will add two lanes to the security checkpoint, which serves domestic and international passengers. Currently, the checkpoint reaches maximum capacity during peak periods. The additional lanes will help the airport accommodate increased passenger volume.

The international terminal project will replace outbound baggage systems, which have been in use since the facility was originally built more than 20 years ago. The project will also expand the baggage screen facility, and upgrade existing international baggage claim carousels.

The airport said it generates a total economic impact of $11.3 billion, supporting more than 107,000 jobs throughout Maryland and the region.

TSA reports more flight passengers with guns

The Transportation Security Administration said it saw an increase in the amount of guns detected at security checkpoints in Baltimore/Washington area airports in 2024.

Officers intercepted a record 47 guns from BWI Airport checkpoints in 2024, according to officials. Of the three airports in the region - including Washington National (DCA) and Dulles International (IAD) - BWI saw the highest number of guns recovered.

In May 2024 a BWI Airport employee was stopped with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint, TSA said.

Nationwide, 6,679 firearms were recovered in 2024.