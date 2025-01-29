TSA sees increase in guns detected at Baltimore, Washington area airports in 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported an increase in the amount of guns detected at security checkpoints in Baltimore/Washington area airports in 2024, officials said.

Officers intercepted a record 47 guns from BWI Airport checkpoints in 2024, according to officials. Of the three airports in the region - including Washington National (DCA) and Dulles International (IAD) - BWI saw the highest number of guns recovered.

TSA officials said a total of 117 guns were intercepted at security checkpoints across the region in 2024, a slight increase from the 105 guns that were recovered in 2023.

Officials said 41 guns were recovered at DCA in 2024, and 29 were recovered at IAD. Each of the firearms was discovered during routine screenings of carry-on bags at security checkpoints.

So far in 2025, three guns have been intercepted at BWI Airport, according to TSA officials.

Across the nation, 6,679 firearms were recovered in 2024, down from the 6,737 firearms recovered in 2023. TSA officials said this was the first annual decrease other than in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a huge drop in airline travel.

Of the more than 6,000 guns detected at airports across the nation, 94% of them were loaded officials said.

Flying with a firearm

Travelers caught with firearms at airport security checkpoints can face criminal charges and financial penalties of up to $15,000, even if the traveler has a concealed weapon permit, as firearms are not allowed to be carried on planes.

However, there is a correct way to travel with a firearm for those who have the proper permits, TSA officials said.

Firearms can only be brought on airplanes if they are unloaded, locked in a hard-sided container and checked so that they are transported in the belly of the aircraft and no one can have access to them, officials said.

All firearms and ammunition must be declared at the ticket counter when the bags are checked.

TSA officials advise that those traveling with firearms familiarize themselves with state and local laws before departing to ensure they have the proper permits in the states they are traveling to and from.

Airlines may also have specific requirements for those traveling with firearms.

Crime at BWI Airport

In May 2024, a BWI Airport employee added to the number of guns recovered when he was stopped with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint, officials said.

The employee reportedly worked at a retail shop and had a loaded 9mm handgun and eight bullets when he was screened. The firearm was the 21st that was recovered in 2024.

Some have attempted to bring other illegal items on board planes, like a 22-year-old California woman who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 30 pounds of marijuana from BWI Airport to London.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers found the marijuana in a suitcase that was being loaded onto a plane. The woman was identified by her baggage tag and was stopped at the departure gate.