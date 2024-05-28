Watch CBS News
BWI airport employee caught with gun at security checkpoint

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Transportation Security Administration officers stopped an employee at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport from bringing a loaded handgun into the airport, the TSA said Tuesday.

The employee, who the TSA said worked at a retail shop, had a loaded 9mm handgun and eight bullets when he was screened at the security checkpoint on his way to work.

Airport police were contacted, responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the gun.

The employee now faces firearms charges, and has had his airport identification badge confiscated. He also faces a possible federal financial civil citation, which could cost thousands of dollars, according to the TSA.

The agency said the incident marked the 21st firearm that officers have detected at BWI so far this year. Last year, 42 guns were intercepted. 

First published on May 28, 2024 / 9:52 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

