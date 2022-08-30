Bus driver shortages have led to student overcrowding in some Baltimore-area school districts

School bus driver shortages have led to student overcrowding in Anne Arundel, parents say

BALTIMORE -- The first week back to school may be off to a bumpy start for some area students who ride the bus.

One mother in Anne Arundel County—who didn't want to reveal her identity—said her child's bus was so crowded that she had to sit on the ground.

"When she got on there, she just started texting me," the mother said. "I responded 'yes.' She goes, it's packed—and it's several kids sitting on the floor in the aisle and I'm one of them.'"

Anne Arundel County, like many of its neighboring communities, has been struggling with staffing shortages.

The district said it had 45 open driver positions. On Tuesday, its website showed more than 50 routes with no service.

In a statement, Bob Mosier, the chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools addressed the bus shortage.

"Like all school systems, we are monitoring bus ridership closely and routinely making adjustments to routes where necessary," Mosier said. "We are also investigating reports of incidences where students who should not be riding a bus because they are ineligible based upon distance criteria are doing so, as this causes overcrowding and safety concerns."

Mosier said there were 71 drivers in the pipeline.

Howard County has almost double the bus driver openings as Anne Arundel County.

That district is short 85 drivers. Brian Bassett, the director of communication for Howard County schools, said there were some reports of overcrowding on school buses, but those issues have been resolved.

Bassett said drivers have been doubling up on routes so every student gets picked up.

Baltimore County is short about 50 drivers. The county's school superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams told WJZ that his district has been recruiting wherever they can including at the state fair.

Williams also said the district is calling parents to determine if their children will need a bus ride or not.

"So, we're looking to hire 90 new bus drivers," Williams told WJZ on Monday. "We were able to hire over 40 at this point, and we got 32 in the pipeline."

Baltimore City said it had only 16 vacancies as of late July, but the majority of the students in the city use public transportation.

Anne Arundel County acknowledges that some students may be getting on a bus they're not assigned to ride. Mosier said for the next few days, the district will be refining the roster to hopefully stop that issue.

Officials are saying there could be additional space on the buses if children are sitting three to a seat.

As for the mother who spoke to WJZ, she may consider car-pooling if other parents will opt-in. She said she understands the challenge the district is dealing with.

"It takes a village to raise a child. Well, now it's time for our village to come together," the parent told WJZ.