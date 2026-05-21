52-year-old Maryland cheer academy owner accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old

A 52-year-old owner and operator of a Maryland cheer academy was arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old girl in Queen Anne's County, according to the Maryland State Police.

Dustin Moss Burket, of Annapolis, is facing charges of second-degree rape, abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sexual offense, and second-degree assault.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident. He is being held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center without bond.

Cheer academy owner accused of sexual abuse

The investigation into the sexual abuse of a child started on April 3, 2026, which led to evidence being developed and the Grand Jury returning an indictment against Burket, the owner and operator of the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville.

Investigators said the alleged activities between Burket and the 9-year-old girl happened during the summer of 2025 and this spring on the property of the Eastern Shore Cheer Academy in Stevensville under the supervision of Burket.

Anyone who believes they were a victim or knows someone who was is asked to contact Sergeant Dadds at brian.dadds@maryland.gov or 410-758-1101 ext. 4719.