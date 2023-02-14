Burke's 21 not enough in Morgan State's 74-62 loss at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Burke scored a game-high 21 points in Morgan State's 74-62 loss at South Carolina State Monday night.

Daiquan Copeland totaled nine points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Bears (12-13, 5-5). Kameron Hobbs had nine points, five assists and two steals.

Justin Wilson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State.

Wilson added five blocks for the Bulldogs (5-20, 2-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rahsaan Edwards finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lesown Hallums had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Morgan State travels to play Norfolk State.