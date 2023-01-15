Watch CBS News
Burke scores 30, Morgan State beats Coppin State 83-66

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke's 30 points led Morgan State past Coppin State 83-66 on Saturday night.

Burke was 5-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 15 for 18 from the line for the Bears (9-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 19 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Will Thomas shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Nendah Tarke had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals the Eagles (6-14, 1-2). Mike Hood also scored 20 points and added two steals for Coppin State. Justin Steers had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Morgan State plays Wednesday against Hartford at home, while Coppin State hosts Norfolk State on Saturday.

January 14, 2023

