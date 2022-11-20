Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.
That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.
The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.
Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.
No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.