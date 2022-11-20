Watch CBS News
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.

That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.

The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.

No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.

