Building evacuated after fire at Joppatowne High School

BALTIMORE — A building at Joppatowne High School was evacuated after a fire Tuesday afternoon, Harford County Public Schools said.

According to a message sent to families, the evacuation was ordered after a fire was found in a second-floor bathroom. The fire department was called and sprinklers were activated.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company ventilated the building.

After the fire department deemed the building safe, the students were allowed to return to their classrooms.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.