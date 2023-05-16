Watch CBS News
Building evacuated after fire at Joppatowne High School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A building at Joppatowne High School was evacuated after a fire Tuesday afternoon, Harford County Public Schools said.  

According to a message sent to families, the evacuation was ordered after a fire was found in a second-floor bathroom.  The fire department was called and sprinklers were activated.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company ventilated the building.

After the fire department deemed the building safe, the students were allowed to return to their classrooms.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

