BTS dines twice at popular Fells Point restaurant during Baltimore tour stop

World-famous K-pop boy band BTS enjoyed some local cuisine during its tour stop in Baltimore this week.

The popular Fells Point restaurant Thames Street Oyster House said on social media that it was "honored to have BTS in town and visit for dinner."

The restaurant shared a photo posted by J-Hope, one of the band's members.

"So glad you enjoyed," Thames Street Oyster House stated. "Come back for more Baltimore anytime. We will always have a table for you."

Thames Street Oyster House said the group visited twice and gave the restaurant a shoutout while on stage.

"Thank you BTS for visiting, for your incredibly kind words, and for showing our little corner of Baltimore so much love," the restaurant posted. "Coming back for round two was already the ultimate compliment. Mentioning us on stage? We're still not over it."

BTS performed two sold-out concerts this week at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The band's fanbase, known as BTS ARMY, took over the city while providing an economic boost to many local businesses.

BTS fans Deja McLean and LaCava Norris partnered with several businesses to highlight their products and services for visiting fans, even creating a passport to help fans keep track.

Businesses involved in the effort included Stoop Coffee Shop and Ripp'd Canvas in Pigtown, as well as BobaPop in Federal Hill. Cross Street Market and other locations were also designated as meetup spots.

"I really just wanted to give back to the city where I'm from and just kind of bring in all the community, create that space for everyone to really show what Baltimore is all about," McLean said.

"Doing all of this is amazing, and seeing this turnout has been the most rewarding part of it all," Norris said.