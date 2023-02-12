Watch CBS News
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.

The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.

No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.

