Bruce Springsteen to hold protest festival in Maryland before midterm elections

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Brittany Howard and Joan Baez will headline a star-studded protest festival in Howard County, Maryland, a month before the midterm elections.

Springsteen and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello announced the festival Wednesday while performing together at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as Springsteen winds down his Land of Hope and Dreams American tour.

At the concert Wednesday, Springsteen played many of his most political songs, including "American Skin (41 Shots)" about a fatal police shooting and "Streets of Minneapolis," in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti during federal immigration efforts. He also called out the current administration.

"This American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people: you. There is no one coming to save us. We've got to do it ourselves," he said. "So join us and let's fight for the America that we love. Do you hear me, Washington?"

The one-day, two-stage Power to the People festival is set for Oct. 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, and is being billed as about "freedom, justice, equality and rock 'n' roll." A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit the organizations VoteRiders and HeadCount.

"It's about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community and action," Morello said in a statement. "We're honored to bring this incredible lineup to the D.C. area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope."

The festival will also include Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, Killer Mike, Taylor Momsen and the Linda Lindas, among others.

Springsteen has been vocal in his criticism of President Trump, who, in turn, has called for a boycott of Springsteen's shows.