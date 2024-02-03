Watch CBS News
Brown scores 29 points, grabs 12 rebounds to lead UMBC over Albany 114-102

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dion Brown's 29 points and 12 rebounds helped UMBC defeat Albany 114-102 on Saturday night.

Franck Emmou shot 6 of 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the line to add 24 points for the Retrievers (7-16, 2-6 America East Conference).. Marcus Banks was 8-of-18 shooting (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points.

Tyler Bertram led the way for the Great Danes (11-12, 3-5) with 36 points. Amar'e Marshall added 25 points and four assists for Albany. In addition, Sebastian Thomas had 16 points, nine assists and four steals.

UMBC outscored Albany 69-58 in the second half.

