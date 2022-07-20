Brown holds sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown holds a significant lead in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.

With about 113,000 early votes counted and 92% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 59% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 41%.

Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, former Gov. Martin O'Malley.

Early Wednesday morning, Brown released a statement thanking Maryland voters.

"Our campaign's message has resonated with voters and tonight's results prove it," he said. "An Attorney General can either be a champion for progress or a defender of the status quo. I'm running for Attorney General to dismantle barriers because the status quo isn't working for Marylanders."

And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.

O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.

In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with many votes still left to be counted.

"Now more than ever, we owe it to every person who participated in the electoral process to make sure that their vote is counted and that their voice is heard," she said.

Brown launched a bid for governor in 2014 and lost to businessman Larry Hogan.

On the Republican side, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member with reported ties to the League of the South, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, leads Jim Shalleck, former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, by 17 points.

Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 17, state elections officials reported receiving 190,955 mail-in ballots.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in October he would not seek reelection.