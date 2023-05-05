Watch CBS News
Bromo Art Walk to return to Downtown Baltimore in May

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Bromo Arts District, on Friday, announced the return of the Bromo Art Walk.  The free event in the Bromo Arts District of Downtown Baltimore invites attendees to get a taste of local creativity. 

Art Walk attendees can shop with local vendors of all kinds, and participate in hands-on activities, such as dance, book making, and recording sessions. 

The list of vendors includes Black Artist Research Space & Muse 360, The Black Genius Art Show, Blakwater House, BMA Lexington Market, and many more. 

Attendees will also have access to a variety of special promotions from various Restaurants, such as Cajou Creamery, Cuples Tea House, Vegan Juiceology, and Maiwand Grill. 

A full list of vendors and participants can be found on the event webpage

The walk will take place on Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Registration is encouraged via EventBrite

First published on May 5, 2023 / 12:49 PM

