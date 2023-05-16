Bromo Art Walk returns to Downtown Baltimore Thursday

BALTIMORE — The Bromo Art Walk is returning too Downtown Baltimore this week for residents to get a taste of local creativity.

In between visiting galleries, artist studios, and pop-up markets in the arts district, attendees can shop with local vendors of all kinds and participate in hands-on activities.

Vendors include Black Artist Research Space & Muse 360, The Black Genius Art Show, Blakwater House, BMA Lexington Market, and many more.

Attendees will also have access to a variety of special promotions from eateries like Cajou Creamery, Cuples Tea House, Vegan Juiceology, Maiwand Grill and the vendors of Lexington Market, to name a few.

The walk happens Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Bromo Arts District.

A full list of vendors and participants can be found on the event webpage. View the event map here to help plan your evening.

Registration is encouraged via EventBrite.