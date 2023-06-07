Broadneck High graduates receive diplomas with wrong school name - 'Broadbeck'

BALTIMORE - Diplomas display the hard work it takes to graduate.

But the more than 500 students that graduated from Broadneck High School in Annapolis noticed their school was spelled wrong.

Their diploma said "Broadbeck" High School rather than Broadneck High School.

"It's good to have some humor and I'm sure it will be worked out. Something they'll never forget," wrote one commenter on social media said.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner, people also pointed out the high school is not alone in its mistake. In 1990, midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy graduated from the "Navel Academy," instead.

In an email obtained by the Banner, the school "was alerted" by the mistake after the graduation ceremony Tuesday, and then tried to figure out what happened.

The Banner reports that a proof of the diploma from the printer had spelled the school's name correctly. But at some point in the printing process, the error was introduced.

"Though it does not seem to be an error on the school's behalf, I sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize that it occurred at all. It is an error that I find unacceptable, but luckily is also one that can be remedied," Principal Rachel Kennelly said in a letter to families.

The district spokesperson said the printing company is going to reprint the diplomas and will provide new ones to graduates.