Brigance Brigade Foundation Race returns to Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE -- The annual Brigance Brigade Foundation Race and Family-Fun Walk/Run returned to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

Hundreds of people turned out to support families struggling to cope with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

"It's overwhelming. It's exciting," Eddie Scott, the event's executive director, said. "A lot of my energy, as you can see. A lot of people crossing. It's just a great time."

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the race. WJZ anchor Rick Ritter and sports director Mark Viviano attended the event.

The foundation was created in 2007 after OJ Brigance, a former NFL champion and current Ravens executive, was diagnosed with ALS in 2007.

"Immediately, OJ and I thought: what can we do to help others and let them know that they are not walking this walk alone," Chanda Brigance, co-founder of the Brigance Brigade Foundation, said.

Chanda Brigance said the mission of the foundation is to equip, encourage, and empower.

The race raises thousands of dollars each year, bringing together athletes, allies, and supporters from all over.

"There are people who understand ALS and are willing to put their bodies on the line for the cause," race participant Jason Nelson said.