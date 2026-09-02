Brett Sullivan's 2-run single in the 11th lifts the Rockies to a 6-5 win over the Orioles

Brett Sullivan's two-out, two-run single capped Colorado's 11th-inning comeback, and the Rockies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Wednesday.

The loss was a blow to Baltimore in its battle for the final AL wild-card spot. The Orioles (69-71) went 6-3 on their trip out West, but they dropped the final two against the Rockies and fell two games behind Cleveland, which played later Wednesday, for the last playoff berth.

Baltimore took a 5-3 lead in the 11th on RBI singles by Samuel Basallo and Blaze Alexander, who finished with three hits, but Colorado rallied against Grant Wolfram (6-3). TJ Rumfield drove in Connor Norby before Wolfram struck out Cole Carrigg and Zac Veen.

Adael Amador hit a ground-rule double to left. Sullivan then blooped a 3-2 sinker into left, and Amador easily beat the throw home.

The Orioles squandered Trevor Rogers' career-high 11 strikeouts when Colorado tied it with two outs in the ninth off Andrew Kittredge. That temporarily avenged Monday night's loss, when Colton Cowser reached over the center field wall to rob Jake McCarthy of a two-out, two-run homer with Kittredge on the mound.

Luis Robert Jr., who was picked up on waivers from the New York Mets on Monday, had a two-run double in the third inning that gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead. He was the automatic runner in the 11th and scored on Basallo's single to left off Blas Castano (2-0).

Dylan Beavers and Alexander hit consecutive singles to drive in another run.

Rogers, whose previous career high in strikeouts was 10, fanned six straight at one point. He left with two outs in the seventh and a 3-2 lead.

Up next

Orioles: Open a four-game home series against Boston on Friday night.

Rockies: Continue their six-game homestand Friday night with Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.84 ERA) opening a three-game series against St. Louis.