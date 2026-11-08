Breezy and sunny weather continues across Maryland

Breezy and sunny weather continues for the next few days with a gradual warmup with inland temperatures approaching 70 by Tuesday before signficant changes bring much colder temperatures and potential mixed precipitation by the end of the week.

A mid-week warmup

The forecast remains dry, with temperatures gradually trending warmer heading into the workweek. Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The weather stays pleasant on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

An early preview of winter-like weather by week's end

A surge of chilly weather will settle into Maryland as a storm system approaches late in the workweek.

Wednesday will remain pleasantly cool, followed by a more noticeable drop in temperature Thursday into Friday. The chance of wet weather is also increasing across the state during that time with the onset of light rain and drizzle begining Thursday. Some wintry weather could mix in Friday into Saturday across Northern and Western Maryland with the first measurable snow of the season likely in highest elevations in Western Maryland. The coldest temperatures of the season will drop overnight temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and afternoon temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Watch for updates as The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring updated data as the week progresses.