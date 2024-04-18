Baltimore Mayor Scott, State's Attorney Bates make joint statement after 'miscommunications' and 'misstatements'

BALTIMORE - It's no secret that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and State's Attorney Ivan Bates have been on different pages, especially with the primary elections less than a month away.

Scott and Bates released a joint statement on Thursday saying they had a very "frank and productive" conversation, and that public safety in Baltimore is an utmost priority.

"Recently, we sat down for a very frank and productive conversation about Baltimore's public safety priorities and the future of our work together," the joint statement said.

The two city leaders came to an agreement that they need to work together for the betterment of Baltimore.

"Unfortunately, our recent disagreements arose from miscommunications and misstatements that we believe can be addressed through regular meetings which will begin, next month," the statement read. "Our frank discussion allowed us to lay a foundation for what we believe will be a more effective partnership, moving forward."

Bates has voiced his support for the election of former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon.

Bates insists his endorsement in the mayor's race is policy-driven — he says Scott has failed to get behind his effort to increase enforcement of quality of life crimes through police citations. He said he needs "a partner," which he believes Dixon would be," according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Scott has been accusing Bates of playing politics, saying Bates' concerns were never conveyed directly with the gravity that Bates now expresses, according to the Banner.

The primary elections in Maryland are on May 14.

WJZ, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR Radio are hosting a Democratic mayoral debate on April 30. The debate will involve Scott, Dixon, Thiru Vignarajah and Bob Wallace.