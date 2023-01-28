Brandon Scott among mayors on White House conference call on possible protests

Mayor Scott among mayors on White House conference call on possible protests

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott was one of 16 mayors who participated in a conference call with White House officials regarding the potential fallout following the release of footage showing the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a White House press statement.

Scott and mayors of cities across the nation listened to White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall and Senior Advisor to the President Julie Rodriguez discuss the federal preparations available to state and local leaders, the statement said.

Nichols was stopped by officers for reckless driving on Jan. 7, according to a statement from the Memphis Police Department.

The 29-year-old father got into a "confrontation" with the officers before he fled, police said. A second confrontation occurred at some point before he was ultimately arrested, according to authorities..

Police said that, following the arrest, Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called."

Nichols was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three days later, on Jan. 10, Nichols "succumbed to his injuries," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, but did not elaborate on what those injuries were. An official cause of death has not been released.

Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols.

Video footage of Nichols' arrest is expected to be released Friday sometime after 7 p.m. ET, as Memphis and other cities prepare for possible protests.

"Participating mayors shared their perspectives on how important it is to recognize the pain felt by communities across this country, be prepared in advance with a game plan to provide adequate community support,and to reinforce the importance of peace and calm during these difficult moments," the statement said.

The mayors who participated in the conference call ahead of the footage release were asked to remain in regular contact with the White House over the coming days, according to the statement.