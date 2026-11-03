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Boys, ages 11 and 15, flown to hospital after ATV crash in Anne Arundel County

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Two boys were flown to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to the 8300 block of Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Severna Park for a reported serious ATV crash.

An 11-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were injured, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the crash.

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