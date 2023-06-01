Watch CBS News
Boxing champ Gervonta Davis taken into custody following 'impromptu hearing'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis was taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking on Thursday, less than a month after he was ordered to serve three months of home detention for a hit-and-run crash.

Sheriff Sam Cogen confirmed that sheriff's deputies had taken Davis into custody following a court hearing, and that Judge Althea Handy had ordered Davis to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Boxing champ Gervonta Davis taken into custody following 'impromptu hearing'

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:25 PM

