Bowie man, 23, killed in Lothian crash

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a rear-end crash Saturday night in Lothian, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Route 4 and Talbot Road for the crash.

Investigators believe a Ford sedan was traveling north on Route 4 when it made a lane change in front of a Chevrolet sedan in the left lane. During the lane change, front of the Chevrolet hit the back of the Ford, which caused the Ford to rotate and lose control, leave the roadway and strike a tree, police said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Samir Steven Stewart, of Bowie, was transported to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured, police said. No further injuries were reported.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said.