Boscov's, The Container Store, and more accepting Bed, Bath and Beyond coupons

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For anyone holding onto big blue Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons, there is no need to throw them away just yet. 

Several of the company's competitors have announced they will be accepting the coupons for a limited time. This move comes after Bed, Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy earlier this week and stopped accepting its own coupons.

Retailers such as Big Lots, The Container Store, and Boscov's have stepped up to accept the coupons in a bid to attract customers who don't want their coupons to go to waste. 

Customers who bring a Bed Bath & Beyond mailed coupon to Boscov's stores can register to receive $10 off on any storewide purchase of $50 or more. 

